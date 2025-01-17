Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 120,000 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,336,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,113.04. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 227,084 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $697,147.88.

On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 231,187 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $765,228.97.

Paysign Stock Performance

PAYS stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Paysign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the third quarter worth $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Paysign during the second quarter valued at $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

