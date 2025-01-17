Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 49,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.91 per share, with a total value of C$583,433.20.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TOT traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,757. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

