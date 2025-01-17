Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 26,377 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 766,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,109,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,559 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

