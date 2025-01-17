Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 7,327 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.70 on Friday.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

