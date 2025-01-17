Total Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,037,000 after buying an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 365,499 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

