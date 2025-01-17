Total Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

