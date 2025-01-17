Truefg LLC Purchases 292 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,673,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.