Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,350,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,565 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

