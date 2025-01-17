Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $254,628.36 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $254,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,752.96. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Adam Laponis sold 4,160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $185,536.00.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.85. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 215.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.