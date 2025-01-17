Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.32 and last traded at $65.33. 5,025,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,752,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

