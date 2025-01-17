Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,456,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.43 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

