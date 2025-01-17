Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 118,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 51,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

