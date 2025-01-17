Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the December 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

