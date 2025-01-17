VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Cut by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

