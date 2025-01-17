Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 99,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,322,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,991,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

