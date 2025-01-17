Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

