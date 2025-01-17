Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

