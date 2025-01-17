Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $410.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $307.85 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

