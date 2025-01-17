Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 894,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $109.47 and a one year high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.