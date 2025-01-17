Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,035 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after buying an additional 894,519 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after buying an additional 844,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,203,000 after acquiring an additional 597,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

