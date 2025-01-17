Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

