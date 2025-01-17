Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
