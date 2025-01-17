Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.