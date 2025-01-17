Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 784,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

