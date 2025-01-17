Ventyx Biosciences’ (VTYX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2029 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan purchased 238,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $435,993.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,295.08. This trade represents a 14.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $49,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 464,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,413.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,415. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 2,287,570 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,024 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
