Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.25. Approximately 149,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 154,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Vicor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VICR

Vicor Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,121.17. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,222.18. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $598,413. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vicor by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after buying an additional 1,236,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $5,019,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.