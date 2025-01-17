VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Up 0.5 %

CSA stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $81.49.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

