VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Up 0.5 %
CSA stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $81.49.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
