Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.44 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bank Stocks Are on Fire; Here’s Where the Action Is Smoking Hot
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.