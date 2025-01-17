Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.44 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

