Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00002948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $84.95 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,968,301.88295795 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.92257116 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $10,682,532.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

