Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $44.33 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,412,408 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.