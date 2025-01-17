Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 27,918 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,608 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

