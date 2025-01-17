Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 47,306 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after acquiring an additional 49,659 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.51 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

