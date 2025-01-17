Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $11.61 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.