Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $109.47 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.