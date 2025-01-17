Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $161.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

