Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $88.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.