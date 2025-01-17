Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

