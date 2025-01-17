Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $127.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

