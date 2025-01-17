Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

