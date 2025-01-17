Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 7,175 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

