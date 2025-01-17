Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 169,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 66.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

