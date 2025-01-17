Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

