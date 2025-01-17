What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for AKBA FY2024 Earnings?

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.93 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 205.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,122.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 585,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 683,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

