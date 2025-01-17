What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for AAR FY2025 Earnings?

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $70.61 on Friday. AAR has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 252.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,144,356.80. This trade represents a 27.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,153,147.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,312 shares of company stock worth $9,827,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 43.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AAR by 32.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

