William L. Macias Sells 2,383 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider William L. Macias sold 2,383 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $56,786.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,564,692.64. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Immunovant Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 1,032,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,056. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
