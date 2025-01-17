Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $194.06 and last traded at $195.00. Approximately 58,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 39,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.12.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

In other news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,280. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $4,066,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,452.84. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

