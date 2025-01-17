Woodstock Corp Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Zscaler stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.20 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

