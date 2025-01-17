Woodstock Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,155,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,623,000 after buying an additional 3,228,888 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,166,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,518,000 after buying an additional 3,008,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

