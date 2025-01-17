Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.72 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $67.47 million and $13.72 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 134,036,636 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 134,432,242.46147019. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.48944481 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3383 active market(s) with $16,365,459.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

