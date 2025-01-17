Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 353,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 97,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

