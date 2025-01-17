Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 353,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 97,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

